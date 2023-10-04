Fans on Social Media Worry for Dalai Lama’s Health

The followers of the Dalai Lama have taken to social media expressing concern for his health and sending good wishes. The Dalai Lama did not preside over teachings at the main Tibetan temple in Dharamsala as scheduled from October 2 to 4. According to a communication from his office, his personal physicians advised him against it as he was suffering from a persistent cold.

His supporters have expressed their worries and prayers for his early recovery. Despite facing questions about his reincarnation, the Dalai Lama has reassured his followers that he plans to live beyond 100 years.

Recently, the Dalai Lama concluded a month-long tour of Ladakh and was supposed to visit Sikkim from October 10 to 14 upon the request of the state government. He was scheduled to give two days of teachings in Sikkim and also planned to visit a monastery in West Bengal on October 15.

In 2011, the Dalai Lama gave up his temporal authority as the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile and handed it over to the elected government.

