TikToker Chris Olsen to Speak at USF: A Fresh Perspective on the Event

TikTok sensation Chris Olsen is set to take the stage at the University Lecture Series (ULS) on November 14th, offering students a unique opportunity to engage with him in person. The event, to be held at the MSC Ballroom, has garnered significant excitement among students, who are eager to hear about Olsen’s experiences beyond the confines of their cell phone screens.

Zoe Gorman, a sophomore majoring in biomedical science, is one of many enthusiastic students looking forward to attending the event. Having watched Olsen’s videos regularly, she has even convinced her friends to join her. However, busy schedules may pose a challenge for some students, potentially hindering their ability to attend.

While some students, like Kira Mulcahey, a senior majoring in animal biology, express curiosity about hosting a TikTok star on campus so soon after the app’s ban, most students remain unconcerned. Mulcahey acknowledges that the university’s decision to invite Olsen as a lecturer indicates a level of awareness regarding his fame and impact.

The ban on TikTok, along with other social media platforms, on USF campus networks was implemented to protect student data and academic research from national security threats. However, despite the ban, Olsen has amassed a substantial following on the platform, using it to openly discuss his mental health journey and make appearances with celebrities like Meghan Trainor.

The ULS events, previously held twice a semester, have undergone changes to attract more recognizable names, as per the Campus Activities Board (CAB) coordinator Hannah Sutherland. Olsen will be the first speaker to take the stage after this modification, an initiative driven low attendance at past events.

Some students, like Rhiannon Clarke, a sophomore studying biomedical sciences, have always made an effort to attend ULS events. Clarke expects Olsen’s lecture to be engaging and lighthearted, drawing a large crowd. In contrast, others, like Sofia Caballero, a freshman majoring in history, are less inclined to attend an event featuring a speaker they are unfamiliar with.

Clarke appreciates CAB’s strategy of prioritizing quality over quantity inviting more prominent figures. She believes that well-known speakers have a greater impact on attendance, resulting in larger audiences. This strategy aligns with the aim of the ULS event to discuss mental health, a topic particularly relevant to students coping with the pressures of exams and academic stress.

As the ULS event approaches, Gorman eagerly anticipates Olsen’s insights on mental health, especially during the demanding college experience. She hopes to gain valuable advice on maintaining a strong mindset while juggling exams and heavy study loads, particularly in the aftermath of midterms.

There is no doubt that Chris Olsen’s presence at the ULS event will provide a fresh and engaging perspective on mental health within the college context. While students with busy schedules may face challenges attending, many are excited about the opportunity to connect with Olsen in person, moving beyond the boundaries of TikTok.