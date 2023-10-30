Canadian Superstar Drake Follows Tyla: A New Musical Collaboration on the Horizon?

Canadian rapper Drake has once again captured the attention of his fans and the media with his latest Instagram activity. The superstar recently followed South African singer and songwriter Tyla Laura Seethal, popularly known as Tyla, on the social media platform, igniting speculations of a potential musical collaboration. This surprising move comes after Drake’s previous connection with amapiano star Uncle Waffles had Mzansi, the South African hip-hop community, buzzing with excitement.

While some users expressed concerns about Drake’s sudden follow, claiming that he has a preference for African women, others saw it as a sign of Drake’s fondness for his home country. Regardless of the various interpretations, Tyla herself has publicly expressed her desire to work with the Canadian artist. In a recent question and answer session with Spotify and Culture Collector, she revealed that her dream collaboration is none other than Drake. With excitement, she shared, “My dream collab is Drake, 100%. It’s coming soon, I’m putting it in the atmosphere.”

Tyla has been making significant waves in the music industry, breaking boundaries and achieving remarkable milestones. In October, her latest music video, “Water,” garnered an astounding 3 million views within just three days, setting a new South African record for the fastest music video to reach this milestone. Additionally, Tyla’s meteoric rise gained her recognition at the SA Style Awards, where she was honored as the Most Stylish Performing Artist. Judges praised her explosive global success and her captivating performance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show.

As fans eagerly await the possibility of a musical collaboration between Drake and Tyla, it’s evident that both artists are continuously pushing boundaries and making waves in the music industry. With their combined talents and unique styles, a collaboration between these two powerhouses could undoubtedly result in an extraordinary musical experience.

FAQ

1. Is Drake dating Tyla?

No, Drake’s follow on Instagram does not necessarily indicate a romantic involvement. It could simply signify a potential professional collaboration between the two artists.

2. Does Tyla have plans to work with Drake?

Yes, Tyla herself has expressed her desire to collaborate with Drake, calling it her dream collaboration. She has also stated that it is something she envisions happening in the near future.

3. What records did Tyla break with her latest music video?

Tyla’s music video for “Water” broke the all-time Spotify listeners record in South Africa surpassing 3 million views within a span of three days.

4. What award did Tyla recently win?

Tyla was honored with the Most Stylish Performing Artist award at the SA Style Awards. This recognition was granted in light of her explosive rise globally and her remarkable performance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show.