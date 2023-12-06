Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Removal of Defamatory Content on Social Media Platforms

In a recent development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued strict directives to social media platforms like Twitter (now known as X), Facebook, and YouTube to take down defamatory content targeting Hindu religious preacher Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. The court also emphasized that any posts related to the Acharya should adhere to journalistic conduct standards.

The court order requires local media channels and social media platforms to verify the accuracy of news and posts regarding the Acharya’s reputation. It is crucial to assess whether such content violates the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The court further instructed that any existing electronic media posts tarnishing the image of Acharya Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri must be promptly deleted.

The case was brought to the High Court petitioner Ranjit Singh Patel, who alleged that current circulating posts about the Acharya are defamatory and aimed at damaging the reputation of Shri Bageshwar Dham, Chhatarpur’s Peethadheeshwar.

Patel’s counsel provided evidence of derogatory posts and news articles in online and print media. The petitioner claimed that R.D. Prajapati, an ex-MLA and self-proclaimed OBC rights activist, conspired with other respondents to spread objectionable content with the intention to tarnish the Acharya’s image.

Pankaj Dubey, the counsel, referred to Rule 2 and Rule 3 of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. These rules highlight the definitions of ‘social media intermediary’ and ‘publisher’ and stress the need for fact-checking before publishing news related to an individual.

Despite making several representations to the relevant authorities, the petitioner claimed that no action was taken, leading to the filing of this petition.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order serves as a crucial step in protecting individuals’ reputations from defamatory content circulating on social media platforms.