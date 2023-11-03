Scottish Government Could Face Action for Failure to Retain WhatsApp Messages during the Pandemic

Scottish Information Commissioner David Hamilton has warned that the Scottish government could face regulatory action if it is found that WhatsApp messages sent during the pandemic have not been retained. This comes after the UK Covid Inquiry discovered that ministers failed to hand over any communications, leading to mounting pressure on the government.

Previously, First Minister Humza Yousaf stated that the Scottish government’s social media guidance advised the routine deletion of WhatsApp messages, but he personally chose to keep his own messages. However, Hamilton emphasized that information shared on non-corporate messaging tools public authorities falls under the scope of Scotland’s Freedom of Information (FOI) laws.

In an effort to ensure transparency and accountability, Hamilton’s office called on public authorities to consider all relevant recorded information when responding to FOI requests. This includes information captured in exchanges made through messaging tools such as WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams.

The Scottish Information Commissioner further stated that if it is found that public bodies are not appropriately searching relevant sources to respond to information requests, regulatory action may be taken to support necessary improvements. Additionally, if an authority’s records management or records retention practices do not meet the standard set out in the FOI Act’s Code of Practice on Records Management, there is a possibility of regulatory action being considered in collaboration with the Keeper of the Records of Scotland.

Hamilton’s office is currently reviewing its caseload and working closely with the Keeper of the Records to determine whether specific cases warrant regulatory action.

By highlighting the importance of retaining and considering all relevant information, the Scottish Information Commissioner is reinforcing the need for government transparency and accountability. It serves as a reminder to public authorities to adhere to their obligations under FOI laws and to ensure that proper records management and retention practices are in place.

FAQ

1. What is the role of the Scottish Information Commissioner?

The Scottish Information Commissioner is responsible for promoting and enforcing the freedom of information (FOI) laws in Scotland. They oversee the handling of FOI requests, investigate complaints, and ensure public authorities comply with their obligations to provide access to information.

2. What are non-corporate messaging tools?

Non-corporate messaging tools refer to communication platforms that are not specifically designed for official or corporate use. Examples include private messaging apps like WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams, which are commonly used for personal and informal conversations.

3. What is regulatory action?

Regulatory action refers to measures taken the Scottish Information Commissioner to enforce compliance with FOI laws and ensure necessary improvements. This can include issuing warnings, imposing penalties, or working with relevant authorities to rectify shortcomings in records management and information retention practices.