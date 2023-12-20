Former Philadelphia Labor Leader Convicted of Embezzlement and Conspiracy Charges

Former Philadelphia labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and his codefendant Brian Burrows have been found guilty of embezzling more than $650,000 in union funds for personal use. The jury delivered the verdict after a monthlong trial, convicting Dougherty of conspiracy, embezzlement, and numerous other charges. This marks the second conviction secured federal prosecutors against the influential figure.

Prosecutors revealed that Dougherty and Burrows misused the funds for a wide range of personal expenses, including home renovations, concerts, groceries, and even a cookie tray for a relative’s baby’s christening. The misappropriation of funds went unnoticed union members, who had no knowledge of these unauthorized transactions.

Following the verdict, Dougherty expressed his disagreement but accepted the court’s decision. He now faces the prospect of federal imprisonment. While Dougherty stated that they have much to consider and respect the outcome, he mentioned they are prepared to move forward, as they always have.

During the trial, witness Anthony Massa testified that he supervised substantial improvements at the home of Dougherty’s brother, Kevin, who serves as a Pennsylvania Supreme Court justice. However, a lawyer representing Kevin dismissed Massa’s testimony as that of an admitted liar.

Burrows’ attorney, Mark Kasten, has confirmed plans to appeal the conviction, expressing optimism and a focus on the next legal steps ahead.

Sentencing for both Dougherty and Burrows on the bribery and embezzlement charges has been scheduled for March. In addition, Dougherty is set to face trial for extortion at the beginning of next year. While Dougherty’s attorney did not definitively state their intention to appeal the recent verdict, they hinted at further challenging the litigation.

These convictions mark a significant blow to Dougherty’s reputation and raise questions about the transparency and accountability within labor organizations.