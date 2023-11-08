Covid Inquiry: Scottish Government’s Timeline of WhatsApp Message Requests

The UK Covid Inquiry formally requested relevant WhatsApp messages from the Scottish government as far back as November 4, 2022, according to a detailed timeline released Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. This contradicts previous statements made First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who claimed that the government was only asked to submit WhatsApp messages in September. Opposition parties have accused the Scottish ministers of misleading parliament.

The timeline reveals that the inquiry sent a final version of the request on February 2, 2023, specifically asking for WhatsApp messages related to the pandemic response and decision-making. Similar requests were received in February and March, seeking evidence from various Scottish government directorates. Draft responses were sent in the spring of 2023, claiming that all important decisions were recorded in the government corporate record and omitting any WhatsApp messages.

The inquiry asked for further information about the use of WhatsApp groups related to the Covid-19 response, leading to the Scottish government providing information on those groups. In September, the inquiry requested the messages themselves. Due to privacy concerns, the Scottish government required a formal request under Section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005 before submitting more than 14,000 messages, which excluded minister-to-minister conversations.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross accused the first minister and deputy first minister of misleading parliament, while Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie highlighted the contradictory statements made the government. Opposition MSPs argue that the February request for “any communications relating to key decisions” was broader than previously suggested. This timeline raises questions about the government’s response and accountability.

