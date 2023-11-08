New Record: Philadelphia Flyers Lose Twice to Winless Teams in NHL History

The Philadelphia Flyers experienced a sense of déjà vu as they handed the San Jose Sharks their first win of the 2023-24 NHL season. This unfortunate loss marked the second time in recent history that the Flyers have provided a winless team with their first victory. Despite a strong effort in the third period, including a goal from Joel Farabee, Philadelphia was unable to level the score, allowing the Sharks to triple their point total in the standings.

While the Flyers may have become the subject of ridicule, they can take solace in the fact that they have officially made NHL history. According to Stats Perform, the Flyers are the first team to lose twice to a team that remained winless through at least 10 games. Their previous record-setting defeat occurred during the 2017-18 season when the Arizona Coyotes, with an 0-10-1 record, triumphed over the Flyers with a 4-3 overtime victory. Although Philadelphia managed to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the third period, Alex Goligoski’s goal sealed the win for Arizona.

As Flyers fans search for a silver lining, they can reflect on the team’s postseason appearance in the 2017-18 season, although their playoff hopes have been dashed in the three subsequent years. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for Philadelphia, especially since their first-round playoff exit came at the hands of their arch-rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Flyers now have a few days to reflect on this disheartening loss before their next game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.