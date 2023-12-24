Former Mercyhurst University Athletes Placed on Probation for Wheelchair Incident

Carson Briere, the son of Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere, and fellow Mercyhurst University athlete Patrick Carrozzi have been placed on probation for their involvement in an incident at a Pennsylvania bar. The incident occurred in March when a video went viral on social media showing Briere pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a nightclub.

Briere and Carrozzi have been approved for an accelerated rehabilitative disposition, which is a first-time, non-violent offenders program. They will receive 15 months of probation, and their charges of criminal mischief will be dismissed and expunged upon completion of the program.

The video of the incident drew widespread attention, and the wheelchair’s owner, Sydney Benes, who lost her legs in a car crash, expressed her hope that it was an accident. Benes recalled that the security guard made one of the athletes apologize to her, but it was not sincere.

During their court appearance, Briere and Carrozzi both apologized to Benes before the judge. Briere’s attorney mentioned that his client received counseling, volunteered for a disabled veterans hockey club, and attempted to pay for the damages to Benes’ wheelchair. Briere expressed deep remorse for his actions and vowed to make up for his serious lack of judgment.

Following the incident, Briere was indefinitely suspended and later dismissed from Mercyhurst University’s hockey team. He is currently listed as playing for Neuilly-sur-Marne in France.