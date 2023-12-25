Flu Outbreak Spreading Rapidly Across New York State

The flu outbreak has reached alarming levels in New York state, according to a recent announcement the New York State Department of Health. The flu is now considered “prevalent” statewide, with a significant increase of 34 percent in lab-confirmed flu cases in the past week.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, “Flu season is here again, and it has gone up. The number of flu cases in the state of New York is now defined as prevalent in the state. That’s a new category.” The influenza surveillance report reveals that there have been more than 14,000 positive cases across all 62 counties, with two tragic deaths of children reported in Erie County and New York City.

In response to the outbreak, the Department of Health has enforced new guidelines for unvaccinated healthcare workers in various healthcare settings. These workers are now required to wear masks to minimize the risk of transmission. Rochester Regional Health, among other institutions, has implemented additional restrictions, such as reducing the number of visitors and implementing an age restriction for visiting patients.

The flu shot is strongly recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older, with particular emphasis on high-risk individuals including those above 65 years old, individuals with chronic medical conditions, young children, and pregnant women. Governor Hochul emphasized the importance of vaccination, stating, “I want to make sure that everyone is reminded to get their flu shots. I had mine a couple of days ago, and it’s really important that we keep ourselves and our families safe.”

As the flu outbreak continues to spread rapidly in New York state, it is essential for individuals to take proactive measures to protect themselves and limit the spread of the virus. Vaccination remains the most effective method to prevent complications associated with the flu, and adherence to recommended guidelines can help mitigate the impact of the outbreak on vulnerable populations.