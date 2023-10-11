Floyd Warren ‘Skip’ Hull Jr. Passes Away at the Age of 80

Floyd Warren ‘Skip’ Hull Jr., aged 80, from Lake Nebagamon in Wisconsin, passed away on October 5, 2023, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on July 26, 1943. A graveside service will be held on October 23rd at Lake Nebagamon Cemetery, with arrangements being handled Downs Funeral Home.

Floyd Warren Hull Jr. was known as ‘Skip’ to his friends and family. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed. He lived a full life and made a positive impact on those around him.

The news of Hull’s passing has saddened many in Lake Nebagamon. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, and his contributions to the community will not be forgotten. His friends and family remember him as a caring individual who always lent a helping hand when needed.

Hull’s graveside service will serve as an opportunity for loved ones to come together and honor his memory. It will be a time for reflection, as well as a celebration of his life and the impact he had on others.

Floyd Warren ‘Skip’ Hull Jr.’s passing is a reminder of the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones. It serves as a call to appreciate those around us and to make the most of the moments we have together.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time, and may his soul rest in peace.

Definitions:

– Graveside service: A funeral service held at the gravesite of the deceased.

– Legacy: The impact or contributions someone leaves behind after they have passed.

– Community: A group of people living in the same area, sharing common interests and goals.

Sources:

Downs Funeral Home