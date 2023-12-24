Florida Leads the Nation in Increasing Job Resignation Rates

A recent study conducted ResumeBlaze has revealed that Florida has the highest-growing job resignation rate in the United States. The study, which analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, found that while the overall quit rates across the country decreased 11.54% from September 2022 to September 2023, Florida experienced a significant increase from 2.7% to 2.9%, marking a rise of 7.41%.

According to the study, a staggering 281,000 workers in Florida quit their jobs in comparison to the 261,000 reported resignations from the previous year. These findings make Florida one of the three states, along with Louisiana and Texas, that observed an upward trend in quit rates year-over-year.

Interestingly, Louisiana secured the second place on the list, with its quit rate increasing from 3.1% to 3.3%, resulting in 66,000 workers leaving their jobs this year as opposed to 60,000 last year, reflecting a 6.45% incline.

Taking the third position, Texas witnessed a quit rate of 2.8% this year compared to 2.7% in the previous year. This led to approximately 369,000 workers departing from their employment, indicating a 3.7% increase.

Founder and lead developer at ResumeBlaze, Darren Shafae, shared his thoughts on the research findings, stating, “It is promising to notice quit levels falling at interesting rates across the country, with only three states experiencing a higher quit rate than the same time last year.” He further pointed out the role of Americans settling into new career paths and employers offering flexible remote working options, which may be influencing the resurgence of pre-pandemic quit rates as the job market stabilizes nationwide.

The states with the most significant rise in job resignation rates are highlighted below:

– Florida: 7.41% increase (2.9% quit rate)

– Louisiana: 6.45% increase (3.3% quit rate)

– Texas: 3.7% increase (2.8% quit rate)

As the job market continues to adapt, these statistics shed light on the shifting trends of employee behavior and workplace dynamics.