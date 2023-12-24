Florida Leads Nation in Job Resignation Rate Increase

A recent study conducted ResumeBlaze has revealed that Florida has experienced the most significant increase in job resignations compared to other states in the United States. The study, which analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, found that while the national quit rates decreased 11.54% from September 2022 to September 2023, Florida witnessed a jump from 2.7% to 2.9%, indicating a substantial increase of 7.41%.

According to the study, a total of 281,000 workers statewide decided to quit their jobs, surpassing the previous year’s count of 261,000 resignations. ResumeBlaze, a team of resume specialists, conducted the analysis comparing quit rates from September 2022 and September 2023.

Interestingly, Florida is not the only state experiencing a rise in quit rates. Louisiana and Texas also joined the list, placing second and third, respectively. Louisiana observed an incline of 6.45%, with 66,000 individuals deciding to quit their jobs this year compared to 60,000 last year. Texas witnessed a more modest increase of 3.7%, with 369,000 workers leaving their jobs.

Darren Shafae, the founder and lead developer at ResumeBlaze, shared his perspective on the research, stating, “It is promising to see quit rates declining significantly across the country, with only three states exhibiting a higher quit rate than the previous year. As Americans settle into new careers and employers adopt remote work options, it is intriguing to witness quit rates returning to pre-pandemic levels in the cooling job market.”

The findings of this study shed light on the changing dynamics of the labor market and the increasing willingness of workers to seek new opportunities. With job markets stabilizing and remote work becoming more prevalent, employees are finding the flexibility they desire and exploring alternative career paths. The data suggests that the job market is gradually recovering from the disruptions caused the COVID-19 pandemic.