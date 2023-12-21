Florida Lawmakers Demand Transparency in College Football Playoff Decision

Florida lawmakers are demanding more transparency from the College Football Playoff (CFP) after Florida State was excluded from the playoffs, despite their undefeated record and conference title. The decision has sparked outrage among politicians and raised concerns about the allocation of funds to publicly funded schools.

Representative Gus Bilirakis, chair of the House Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee, has requested a briefing with the CFP Selection Committee to explain their decision. Bilirakis emphasized the need for transparency, especially considering the significant financial impact of the playoffs on conferences and publicly funded schools. Bilirakis also reached out to the NCAA, despite its lack of jurisdiction over the FBS football championship.

Senator Rick Scott has also joined the call for transparency, urging the CFP to release an explanation for their decision and demanding access to internal communications such as emails and text messages from the committee. Scott’s previous experience as the governor of Florida has likely fueled his determination to hold the CFP accountable, as he previously declared the UCF Knights champions when they were excluded from the playoffs in 2017, despite their undefeated record.

The controversy surrounding Florida State’s exclusion has not only caught the attention of politicians but also led to discussions about potential actions. Governor Ron DeSantis has allocated $1 million of the state budget to assist FSU with potential litigation costs if they choose to pursue a lawsuit. Additionally, state lawmakers are considering potential legislation to protest the decision.

The push for transparency and accountability in the CFP selection process highlights the significant influence and financial implications of college football playoffs. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen if the demands of Florida lawmakers will result in any changes to the system or provide the transparency they seek.