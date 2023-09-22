No. 25 Florida Gators set to face Charlotte in last nonconference game

The No. 25 Florida Gators are gearing up to take on Charlotte in their final nonconference game of the season. Coming off a big win against then-No. 11 Tennessee, the Gators will look to continue their momentum and iron out any kinks in their game before entering a seven-game stretch of SEC play.

Florida’s victory over Tennessee marked their second win against a ranked team in two years, propelling them back into the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time since September 2022. On the other hand, Charlotte is currently on a two-game losing streak after winning their season opener against South Carolina State. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Gators and the 49ers.

One of the key factors to watch in this matchup is the efficiency of Florida’s quarterback, Graham Mertz. Despite not being the flashiest quarterback in the nation, Mertz leads the SEC with a completion rate of 75.3% and has only thrown one interception through three games. While his average yards per attempt may not be high, Mertz is excelling as a game manager and is effectively running Florida’s offense.

In addition to Mertz, Florida should also be cautious of Charlotte’s special teams. The 49ers have proven to be dangerous on both punting and punt returns, with senior punter Grant Gonya averaging 44.5 yards per kick and their team averaging 13.13 yards per punt return. Running back Henry Rutledge has already scored a punt return touchdown, adding to Charlotte’s special teams threat.

Defensively, Florida’s decision to hire 30-year-old Austin Armstrong as defensive coordinator is paying off. The Gators’ defense held Tennessee to just 16 points, the third-lowest scoring total in Vols coach Josh Heupel’s tenure. Currently ranking 10th nationally and first in the SEC in total defense, the Gators are proving to be a formidable force on that side of the ball.

Overall, Florida is heavily favored to win against Charlotte, considering the 49ers’ struggles in both offense and defense. The Gators’ starting defense may even be able to prevent Charlotte from scoring, while their run game led Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson could exploit the 49ers’ vulnerable run defense. A 28-point win for Florida seems attainable.

