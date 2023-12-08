Florida Rejects Federal Funding for Carbon Reduction Program, Prioritizes Infrastructure Development

In a recent decision, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has declined $320 million in federal funding aimed at reducing tailpipe emissions. Secretary Jared Perdue argues that federal transportation officials are overstepping their authority with this program, known as the Carbon Reduction Program.

Perdue notified U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on November 13th that Florida will not be participating in the five-year, $6.4 billion initiative focused on emissions contributing to global warming. He states that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which authorized the program, does not explicitly allow for federally-induced mandates for states to track or achieve specific levels of reduced carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Transportation has not provided guidance on how these emissions reductions should be certified.

Instead of participating in the Carbon Reduction Program, Perdue emphasizes that the FDOT’s time, money, and resources will be dedicated to building roads and bridges rather than reducing carbon emissions. This decision aligns with Florida’s focus on infrastructure development to support its growing population and economy.

Shortly after Perdue’s letter, the White House announced a finalized performance measure for state transportation agencies to track transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions and set reduction targets. However, the measure does not impose penalties for missing these targets. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg emphasizes that each state should have the necessary data, funding, and flexibility to address its unique climate challenges.

While Perdue’s decision has disappointed environmental advocates, such as Ali DySard from the Environmental Defense Fund’s Florida Office, it reflects Florida’s emphasis on other infrastructure initiatives. The state is moving forward with plans to invest $46 million in the construction of 26 truck-parking areas with commercial vehicle charging stations and expand the SUN Trails system with $200 million in approved funding. Additionally, the state is considering legislation to implement a yearly registration fee for electric vehicle owners to compensate for potential lost gas-tax revenues in the future.

Perdue’s rejection of federal funding for the Carbon Reduction Program follows Governor Ron DeSantis’ veto of $30 million that would have allowed state agencies to pursue EPA grants for energy efficiency improvements. Perdue highlights that Florida has achieved clean air records, exceeding EPA benchmarks, and sees emissions continuing to decrease even as the state grows.

In conclusion, Florida’s decision to prioritize infrastructure development over participating in the Carbon Reduction Program illustrates its commitment to address its unique transportation needs and challenges independently.