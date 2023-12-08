Florida Rejects Federal Funding for Carbon Reduction Program

The Florida Department of Transportation has made the decision to decline $320 million in federal funding that was intended to support the state’s efforts in reducing tailpipe emissions. Secretary Jared Perdue argues that the federal transportation officials are overstepping their authority imposing mandates for states to track and achieve reduced CO2 emissions. The program in question is part of a $6.4 billion federal initiative aimed at addressing emissions that contribute to global warming.

Perdue’s rejection of the federal funding is based on the assertion that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act does not explicitly allow for federally-induced mandates regarding carbon dioxide emissions reductions. Additionally, Perdue states that the U.S. Department of Transportation has not provided clear guidance on the process for certifying state transportation emissions reductions.

In response to Perdue’s decision, the White House recently announced a finalized performance measure for tracking transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions and setting reduction targets. However, this measure does not include penalties for states that fail to meet the set targets.

While the rejection of federal funding aligns with the state’s focus on infrastructure development, it has drawn criticism. Advocates argue that Florida residents will miss out on significant financial benefits and cost-saving opportunities. These funds could have been utilized for initiatives such as port electrification, non-motorized SUN trails, and infrastructure improvements in long-haul commercial trucking.

In light of the rejection of federal funding, Florida has already planned to invest $46 million in the construction of truck-parking areas with charging stations for commercial vehicles. The state has also allocated $200 million to expand the SUN Trails system.

Furthermore, the state Senate and House transportation committees are considering bills that would require electric-vehicle owners to pay yearly registration fees. These fees aim to compensate for potential revenue losses from gas taxes due to the increased use of electric vehicles.

Additional recent actions Florida, including the vetoing of $30 million in funding for state agencies to pursue EPA grants, highlight the state’s position on energy efficiency and emissions. Perdue emphasizes Florida’s clean air record, stating that the state meets or exceeds all EPA benchmarks and continues to reduce emissions despite its rapid growth.

Despite the rejection of federal funding, Florida remains committed to addressing transportation and climate challenges through its own initiatives and investments in infrastructure development.