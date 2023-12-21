Tanker Fire Shuts Down Florida Turnpike in Boynton Beach

Reports of a massive fuel tanker fire have led to the complete closure of the Florida Turnpike in Boynton Beach, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The closure affects both northbound and southbound lanes of the Turnpike in the area of Boynton Beach Blvd. The incident occurred earlier this morning and is causing significant traffic backups.

The fire was caused a collision between the fuel tanker and the concrete barrier wall on the left shoulder of the road. The impact split the tanker open and resulted in a large plume of black smoke. The driver of the vehicle was able to escape without any injuries.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue quickly responded to the scene and worked to contain the fuel and extinguish the fire. They built a dam to prevent the spread of the fuel and used water and foam to smother the flames. It took some time to completely extinguish the fire due to the large amount of fuel involved.

At this time, all southbound lanes have been reopened and the diversion for southbound traffic at exit 92 has been cleared. The northbound outside lane is also open, and the northbound traffic diversion at exit 86 has been cleared.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Department of Environmental Protection will be conducting assessments of the damages caused the fire. Motorists are advised to expect delays throughout the morning. U.S. 441 northbound and I-95 are suggested as alternate routes.

For the latest updates and information, it is recommended to check FL511.com, the official website of the Florida Department of Transportation.