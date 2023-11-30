A Disturbing Allegation: Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Conduct with Teenage Students

A substitute teacher from a Polk County charter school has been arrested for engaging in inappropriate behavior with two teenage students. Jerron Dunn, 33, was taken into custody after it was discovered that he used Snapchat to send explicit videos of himself to the two girls, aged 17 and 18.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn is facing charges of sexual offenses on a student an authority figure, as well as transmission of harmful material to a minor. The incident occurred while Dunn was working as a substitute English teacher at New Beginnings High School.

The first victim, a 17-year-old student, reported that Dunn added himself to her Snapchat account while she was using his charger. Subsequently, he began sending her messages, inviting her to visit him at his house. When she refused, he proceeded to send her a video of himself engaging in explicit behavior.

Similarly, the second victim, an 18-year-old student, accepted Dunn’s friend request on Snapchat. He then bombarded her with messages expressing interest in starting a romantic relationship with her. After she declined his advances, he sent her multiple videos of himself engaging in explicit behavior as well.

Dunn has admitted to texting both victims via Snapchat and acknowledged making inappropriate requests to the 18-year-old student. The authorities are currently conducting a forensic analysis of his cell phone to gather further evidence, which may result in additional charges.

This disturbing incident raises concerns about the safety and well-being of students in educational institutions. It is crucial for schools and parents to remain vigilant and establish clear protocols to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

