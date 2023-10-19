Florida State vs. Duke: A Top-20 Battle with ACC Title Implications

No. 4 Florida State will face a tough challenge when they take on No. 16 Duke for homecoming, in a game that has significant implications for the ACC title race. The Seminoles are coming off a dominant 41-3 victory over Syracuse and are looking to continue their winning streak. However, Duke, led head coach Mike Elko, has started the season with a 5-1 record, with their only loss coming against Notre Dame.

Florida State and Duke have a limited history of matchups, mainly due to being in opposite divisions. Florida State has dominated the series with a 21-0 advantage, but Duke is determined to reverse that trend and secure a win against the Seminoles. This game will be a crucial data point for the College Football Playoff Rankings, which will be unveiled in less than two weeks.

The Seminoles are starting to show signs of their vintage form, as they currently hold a 6-0 record and are 4-0 in the ACC. Their 12-game winning streak is the longest in the ACC and the second-longest in the school’s history. The game against Duke will be a significant test for Florida State, as a win will solidify their status as a top contender.

Duke, on the other hand, boasts one of the best defenses in the nation. They currently rank first in the ACC and fourth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 9.83 points per game. Their secondary, strengthened additions from the transfer portal, has been a standout feature of their defense. Additionally, Duke is the only team in the ACC averaging at least 30 points per game while allowing less than 15 points per game on defense.

The FSU quarterback, Jordan Travis, has already made a mark in the Seminoles’ record books. He holds records for career touchdown responsibility, rushing yards for a quarterback, and rushing touchdowns for a quarterback. In the game against Duke, Travis will have the opportunity to add to his record-breaking stats and solidify his position among the program’s greats.

The highly anticipated matchup between Florida State and Duke will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. It will be televised on ABC, and the game can also be streamed live on fuboTV. According to SportsLine’s consensus, Duke is predicted to cover the spread with a +14 advantage.

