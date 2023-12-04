The Classy Gesture: Jordan Travis Supports Alabama Quarterback After Playoff Snub

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis displayed sportsmanship and class despite his team’s disappointment when the College Football Playoff (CFP) selection committee overlooked them. While Florida State, with a flawless 13-0 record, ranked fifth, it was Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama who secured the four-team playoff spots, the latter two with inferior records.

Acknowledging Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe’s Instagram post that featured photos from the SEC Championship Game, Travis left a supportive comment, demonstrating his graciousness even though Alabama made it to the playoffs over his own team. In response to Milroe’s caption, “Your success is the best response to the doubts of those who underestimated you,” Travis simply encouraged him saying, “Go win it all brodie.”

Travis’s sportsmanlike behavior despite the disappointment showcases the values of respect and support that extend beyond mere competition. It serves as a reminder that while the quest for victory is essential, how athletes conduct themselves off the field is equally important. The ability to rise above personal disappointment and recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of others reflects the true spirit of sportsmanship.

