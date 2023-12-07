Florida State University has expressed dissatisfaction with the recent College Football Playoff selection process. While the original article takes a satirical approach and borrows language from former President Donald Trump’s speeches, let’s examine the core issue of Florida State’s concerns.

Florida State University, with its impressive 13-0 record and victory in the ACC Championship Game, believes they deserved a spot in the four-team playoff. However, they claim that the selection process was tainted interference and irregularities.

The university alleges that there was interference from big media, big money, and big tech, suggesting that external factors influenced the committee’s decision. They also raise concerns about the involvement of the woke Radical Leftist Communist Marxists, although evidence to support this claim is lacking.

Furthermore, Florida State argues that there was a lack of transparency in the selection process. They assert that legally permissible observers were not allowed into the selection room, which raises questions about the integrity of the process.

Florida State’s frustration stems from what they perceive as a corrupt system that undermined their chances of participating in the championship. They argue that such interference and manipulation of results should not be tolerated, as it undermines the integrity of the College Football Playoff.

Although the original article takes a sarcastic tone and makes sensational claims, it is important to focus on the core issue raised Florida State University. Whether the concerns are valid or not, the fact remains that they feel their rightful place in the playoff was denied, and they are fighting for justice.

This controversy raises broader questions about the transparency and fairness of the College Football Playoff selection process. While the outcome may be disappointing for Florida State and their supporters, it also highlights the need for closer scrutiny and improvements in the system to ensure a fair and equitable selection process for all teams.