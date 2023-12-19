Florida Lawmakers Contemplate Registration Fees for Electric Vehicles

In a move aimed at addressing the potential loss of gas-tax revenue as more people switch to electric and hybrid vehicles, Florida lawmakers are considering imposing annual registration fees on electric vehicles. The proposed bill, sponsored Senator Ed Hooper, would require electric vehicle owners to pay a $200 registration fee, while plug-in hybrids would face a $50 annual fee, and electric motorcycles would be subject to a $25 fee.

The bill has garnered support from the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida League of Cities, who see it as a way to maintain funding for transportation projects. They argue that all road users should contribute to the maintenance and improvement of the state’s infrastructure, and the fees are meant to provide a sense of fairness.

However, opponents of the bill, including Tesla lobbyist Jeff Sharkey and Senator Joe Gruters, have expressed concerns that electric-vehicle owners would be “double taxed.” They argue that electric-vehicle owners already pay taxes when purchasing electricity for charging their vehicles and that the proposed registration fees would be an additional burden.

Leighanne Boone of the Rethink Energy Action Fund has also criticized the proposal, calling it “punitive.” She argues that many families choose electric vehicles because they are more affordable to drive, and imposing registration fees could disincentivize their adoption. Additionally, Darryl Alfred, an electric vehicle owner and rideshare driver, believes the fees could unfairly impact disadvantaged communities.

While the bill aims to address the potential loss of revenue from gas taxes, critics argue that it fails to consider the positive environmental impacts of electric vehicles and the federal subsidies already in place for their promotion. Ultimately, Florida lawmakers must strike a balance between ensuring adequate transportation funding and encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles for a more sustainable future.