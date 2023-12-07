Florida Manatees Thriving: Lettuce Feeding Halted for Winter Season

Summary: Following an increase in manatee deaths caused starvation, Florida wildlife officials have decided to discontinue feeding manatees lettuce this winter. The decision comes as seagrass levels in the Mosquito Lagoon have recovered and there are no signs of manatees in poor health. The number of manatees starving from lack of seagrass has significantly reduced compared to previous winters. While the Unusual Mortality Event (UME) has not been officially declared over, researchers will continue to monitor manatee health and respond to their needs accordingly. The officials have assured that if there are any setbacks, a feeding plan is in place to provide assistance to the manatees.

Florida manatees are experiencing a positive turn of events as wildlife officials have decided to halt the feeding of lettuce to these gentle creatures for the winter season. This decision reflects the improved seagrass conditions in the Mosquito Lagoon and the absence of signs indicating poor health among the manatees.

Last year witnessed an alarming number of manatee deaths due to starvation, resulting in an Unusual Mortality Event (UME) declaration. A staggering 1,100 manatees lost their lives during that period. As a response, wildlife officials had been offering lettuce to manatees over the past two winters to combat the shortage of seagrass.

However, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported a significant reduction in the number of malnourished manatees this winter compared to the previous two winter seasons. The recovery of seagrass levels has alleviated the strain on these creatures, leading to improved nutrition and overall health.

Although the UME has not been formally declared over, researchers remain vigilant in monitoring the well-being of manatees and the conditions of their habitats. This continued observation will enable swift response and assistance to any manatees that are in need.

While halting the lettuce feeding program for the season is a positive step forward, FWC officials have assured the public that a feeding plan is ready to be implemented in case any setbacks occur. This proactive approach ensures that manatees will receive the necessary care and support if circumstances require.