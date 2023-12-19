Florida Man Strikes it Rich with $1 Million Scratch-Off Win

Summary: A lucky resident of Boynton Beach, Florida, recently became a millionaire after winning $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Karl Vaudreuil, 43, purchased his winning ticket from Gateway Shell in Boynton Beach and chose to receive a lump-sum payment of $880,000.

A recent news story from Boynton Beach, Florida highlights the incredible luck of one local resident. Karl Vaudreuil, a 43-year-old man, has just claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket. Vaudreuil purchased the winning ticket at Gateway Shell, a popular retailer located on North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach.

Instead of receiving the prize in installments, Vaudreuil opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment. This means that he will take home a total of $880,000 after taxes. It’s a life-changing sum of money that will undoubtedly bring Vaudreuil financial security and new opportunities.

The scratch-off ticket that led to Vaudreuil’s windfall is part of the “BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME” game. Launched in February 2021, this game offers players the chance to win one of four top prizes of $15 million or one of 24 $1 million prizes. Vaudreuil’s win is certainly a remarkable one, considering the odds of hitting such a jackpot.

The Florida Lottery, responsible for this scratch-off game, has a long history of creating millionaires. Since its inception, scratch-off games offered the Florida Lottery have awarded an astonishing $59.5 billion in prizes. In addition, these games have generated $18.39 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund, benefiting education throughout the state.

While Vaudreuil’s win is undoubtedly a stroke of incredible luck, it serves as a reminder that fortune can smile upon anyone at any time. Perhaps this jackpot will inspire others to try their luck and explore the possibilities that scratch-off tickets can offer.