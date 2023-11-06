Authorities Arrest Man for Threatening Mass Shootings in Central Florida

Marion County, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a man from Ocala who had been sending threatening messages, including ones about carrying out mass and drive-by shootings across Central Florida. Matthew Wise, aged 22, was charged with sending written threats to conduct a mass shooting, following an investigation into messages sent from his Snapchat account, as stated in the arrest records.

The arrest came after the father of a girl who received these messages reported them to the authorities. The girl revealed that Wise had been sending her similar threats for an extended period. The messages not only included intentions to commit drive-by shootings and a mass shooting in Lake County but also mentioned threats to her family and Wise’s own life.

Evidence collected from screenshots of the conversations portrayed a series of disturbing threats from Wise. While one message stated his intention to commit mass murders starting in Lake County, another chillingly declared that his actions would be streamed live on Facebook. During a post-Miranda interview, Wise admitted that the Snapchat account belonged to him but failed to provide a conclusive answer as to whether or not he had sent the threatening messages.

Wise was promptly placed under arrest and subsequently transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $5,000 bond. The severity of these threats reinforces the importance of taking such matters seriously and addressing them promptly. If anyone you know is grappling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, it is crucial to seek help and utilize available resources. You can reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly Suicide Prevention Lifeline) dialing 988 or calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for immediate assistance. In life-threatening situations, please call 911.

Source: Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

