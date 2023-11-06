Man Arrested for Threatening Mass Shootings and Drive-by Shootings in Central Florida

A man from Ocala, Florida, has been taken into custody the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for making a series of alarming threats involving mass and drive-by shootings. Matthew Wise, 22, was arrested and charged with sending written threats to conduct a mass shooting after authorities were alerted to messages sent through his Snapchat account.

According to the arrest records, Wise targeted a girl on Snapchat, sending her a string of threatening messages. The content of these messages included plans for drive-by shootings, a mass shooting in Lake County, and threats to commit suicide. Deputies learned that Wise had been sending similar messages to the girl over a prolonged period.

The messages were deeply disturbing, expressing a willingness to commit acts of violence and detailing specific locations for these shootings. “I’ll start mass murdering people until I find and start in Lake County,” read one of the messages. Another chilling statement stated, “You’ll see me on Facebook Live.”

During a post-arrest interview, Wise admitted that the Snapchat account belonged to him but did not provide a definite answer regarding whether or not he had sent the threatening messages. Screenshots of the conversations further corroborated the girl’s account of the disturbing content she had received.

Wise’s actions are a grave reminder of the potential dangers and consequences associated with online harassment and threats. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded to the situation, apprehending the suspect and ensuring the safety of the community.

