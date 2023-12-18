Florida Lottery Pays Out $1 Million Jackpot to Lucky Winner

The Florida Lottery has made another millionaire with its popular scratch-off game, “$1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular”. Glen Thaxton, a 69-year-old resident of Panama City, claimed the $1 million prize from the $50 scratch-off game. Instead of receiving the winnings in yearly installments, Thaxton opted for a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Thaxton purchased the winning ticket from Front Beach Road Foot Mart in Panama City Beach. The retailer will also receive a bonus commission of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The “$1,000,000 a Year for Life Spectacular” scratch-off game was launched in February and offers two top prizes of $1 million for life. In total, there are 234 prizes of $1 million available. The game has over $1.6 billion in cash prizes in addition to the jackpot. The odds of winning any prize in the game are 1-in-4.50.

The Florida Lottery continues to create millionaires through its diverse range of games. This latest jackpot is a testament to the excitement and rewards that can be found with a simple scratch-off ticket. Winners like Thaxton have the option to choose between yearly payments or a lump-sum payout, giving them the freedom to use their newfound wealth as they see fit.

Whether it’s dreaming of a lifetime of million-dollar payments or the instant thrill of scratching off a winning ticket, the Florida Lottery continues to captivate players across the Sunshine State.