Florida Man Charged with Animal Cruelty After Posting Video of Deer Hit-and-Run on TikTok

A shocking incident involving a man intentionally running over a deer with his SUV has led to charges of animal cruelty and torment. Clay Neil Kinney, a 27-year-old resident of Florida, recorded a video of himself targeting deer and shared it on the popular social media platform TikTok.

The local sheriff’s office reported that Kinney is facing one count of animal torture, as well as five misdemeanor counts of animal torment. Additionally, he has been charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Authorities became aware of the situation when they came across the video while conducting an investigation. A detective from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office spotted Kinney driving a Chevy Tahoe and pulled him over. Kinney admitted to driving without a valid license and was subsequently questioned about the TikTok video.

According to the arrest report, Kinney confessed to intentionally running over deer with his vehicle. The video allegedly showed him attempting to hit multiple deer, but he was only successful in striking one. The current condition of the deer is unknown.

It is unclear when the incident took place and when the video was first shared, but Kinney was arrested on December 28. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 30, 2024.

This disturbing act of animal cruelty highlights the need for stricter punishments for those who engage in such behavior. Videos and posts promoting harm to animals not only showcase a lack of empathy but also perpetuate a dangerous trend on social media platforms.

It is essential that individuals are held accountable for their actions, and that society as a whole condemns and discourages any form of animal cruelty.