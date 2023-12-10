Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Mass Shooting in New York City

A Florida man who recently made threats about a mass shooting in New York City over the Thanksgiving weekend has been arrested and charged, according to court documents. The suspect, identified as Robert Trout III, had been promoting himself as a mixed martial arts fighter on social media, showcasing images of himself in boxer shorts and advertising appearances at various locations and events in Florida.

Trout, who has a criminal history that includes aggravated assault, possession of a concealed weapon, resisting arrest without violence, and theft, was taken into custody after posting a video online in which he brandished firearms with high-capacity magazines. In the video, he explicitly expressed his intentions to cause chaos on the subway, promising to indiscriminately shoot anyone he encountered on the train.

“I’m going to shoot anybody I see on that train – I’m just going to walk on that train and start unloading,” Trout can be heard saying in the video. He further boasted about having two magazines capable of holding 30 rounds each, implying the potential for significant casualties.

Law enforcement took the threat seriously and apprehended Trout, who now faces federal charges for making a “true threat” to harm others through interstate communications. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

The arrest serves as a reminder of the vigilance required to prevent potential acts of violence. Authorities acted swiftly to neutralize the threat and protect the safety of commuters and residents. Thankfully, Trout’s plans were thwarted before any harm was done.