Florida Driver Faces Charges for Impersonating Law Enforcement with “Booty Patrol” Truck

A Florida driver is now facing charges for impersonating law enforcement with a truck that was painted to resemble a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle but instead read “Booty Patrol.” The incident occurred in DeSoto County, where deputies spotted the truck with red and blue flashing lights attached to the grill at the Mosaic Arena on October 29.

Concerned that the vehicle may be associated with law enforcement, a deputy approached the truck for investigation. However, as he got closer, the driver turned off the lights and quickly fled the scene, leaving a trail of dirt and grass in his wake.

Upon conducting a traffic stop, deputies realized that while the truck had a similar paint scheme to a Border Patrol vehicle, it was not affiliated with any law enforcement agency. The driver, identified as Gabriel Luviano-Renteria, argued that the lights on his vehicle were not illegal. Nevertheless, he was issued a citation.

Further investigation revealed that Luviano-Renteria had previous encounters with law enforcement regarding his truck. It was discovered that he used the vehicle for publicity and gaining followers on social media, as evidenced his TikTok account dedicated to the “Booty Patrol” truck. The incident report states that Luviano-Renteria discussed immigration issues and promoted his truck as illegal through hashtags in his videos.

As a result, additional charges were filed against him on November 21 for impersonating law enforcement and obstructing police. Notably, the truck had been impersonating officials in several other Florida counties, prompting the sheriff’s office to alert drivers to be cautious and report any encounters with the “Booty Patrol” vehicle.

If you have any information related to these incidents or have been pulled over the “Booty Patrol,” please contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 863-993-4700.