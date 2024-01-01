Florida Man Arrested for Cruelty to Animals after Disturbing TikTok Video

In a shocking incident that went viral on social media, a Florida man was arrested on Thursday for intentionally running over a deer and filming it for TikTok. Clay Kinney, a 27-year-old resident of Geneva, was charged with multiple counts of animal torment and animal torture, as well as a moving traffic violation.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Kinney after learning about the disturbing video. The footage reportedly depicted Kinney attempting to run over a group of five deer, ultimately causing the death of one.

Acting on a tip, a detective spotted Kinney driving a Chevy Tahoe, the same vehicle used in the video. The officer made a traffic stop and confronted Kinney, who admitted to driving without a valid license. The detective also questioned Kinney about the video he had posted on TikTok, where he intentionally used his vehicle to harm the deer.

During the interview, Kinney revealed that he had attempted to run over all five deer but only succeeded in hitting one. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident, and further details have yet to be released.

This disturbing incident has sparked a conversation about animal cruelty and the role of social media in promoting harmful behavior. TikTok, a popular platform known for its short-form videos, has faced criticism in the past for hosting content that can be harmful or unethical.

In light of this incident, authorities have raised concerns about the need for stricter regulations regarding animal abuse and irresponsible social media content. It serves as a reminder that actions posted online can have real-life consequences, and society must collectively work towards promoting kindness and compassion towards all living beings. Fox News Digital reached out to TikTok for comment but has not received a response thus far.