Florida Man Arrested for Sexual Cyber Harassment and Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Reporting Requirements

A Florida man was taken into custody on charges related to sexual cyber harassment and failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements. The arrest came after a thorough investigation the authorities.

William Isoldi, 24, was found to have used Snapchat to sexually harass an underage girl. He took control of the victim’s Snapchat account and shared explicit photos of her with her friends, while soliciting nude pictures in return. Isoldi, who is a registered sex offender with a history of predatory behavior, admitted his actions and confessed to attempting the same exploitation with at least two other Snapchat accounts.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search of Isoldi’s residence, during which they seized several electronic devices. Among the collected items, an email address was discovered that Isoldi had been using to conceal his identity, in violation of his sex offender obligations. Isoldi’s status as a sex offender prohibits him from accessing social media platforms or the internet, making his use of an undisclosed email address a violation of his conditions.

Isoldi faces multiple charges, including failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements, sexual cyber harassment, unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and violation of probation. The investigation was initiated the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and was later taken over the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office due to Isoldi residing in Spring Hill.

This arrest highlights the importance of combating cyber harassment, especially when it involves minors. The authorities involved in the case are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, particularly vulnerable individuals who may become targets of such reprehensible actions.