Florida Lottery Releases Exciting New Scratch-Off Games for the Holiday Season

The Florida Lottery is thrilled to announce the launch of four captivating scratch-off games that are sure to bring joy to players this holiday season. With a combined total of $368.2 million in cash prizes, including an impressive 23 million-dollar-winning tickets, these games are bound to capture the excitement of lottery enthusiasts across the state.

Leading the lineup is the $2,000,000 100X Cashword game, offering players the chance to win one of eight incredible top prizes of $2 million. What sets this game apart is the opportunity to multiply your prize 100X if the winning ticket reveals the special symbol. Priced at $10 per ticket, the $2,000,000 100X Cashword game guarantees a thrilling experience for those seeking big wins.

For players looking for a lower-cost option, the Emerald Mine 9X game is the perfect choice. Priced at $5 per ticket, this game offers 10 top prizes of $500,000. Even more exciting, players have the chance to multiply their winnings up to 16 times, making each ticket a potential treasure trove of holiday joy.

Another exciting addition to the lineup is the $3 Bingo Night game. With six top prizes of $150,000, players have the opportunity to double their winnings if their ticket reveals the “Double” symbol. This thrilling game offers a combination of fun gameplay and the chance to win significant cash prizes.

Lastly, the 2024 game brings a unique twist to the holiday season. Priced at $2 per ticket, this game offers players the chance to win one of eight top prizes of $50,000. With its intriguing name, the 2024 game is sure to captivate players and add an extra layer of excitement to their holiday celebrations.

The Florida Lottery’s new scratch-off games offer something for everyone, with a wide range of prices and thrilling cash prizes. As the holiday season approaches, these games provide an exciting opportunity for players to try their luck and potentially bring home a life-changing win. So, grab your tickets and get ready for a season filled with thrilling lottery moments!