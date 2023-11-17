New Study Reveals Florida’s Most Influential Celebrities

A recent study conducted online marketing education company Authority Hacker has shed light on Florida’s most influential celebrities. The study compared the number of followers and monthly Google searches for 90 different celebrities across the country, and the results are quite interesting.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift emerged as the most influential celebrity in Florida. With an average of 4,596,158 monthly Google searches and a staggering 276 million Instagram followers, Swift’s popularity is unmatched. She has been dominating the music industry and captivating audiences around the world with her Eras Tour shows. Additionally, her personal life has been making headlines, keeping gossip sites buzzing with speculations.

Joining Swift on the list of influential Florida celebrities is Lionel Messi, the soccer legend who recently moved to the state. Messi, who boasts 2,029,113 monthly Google searches and a massive 492 million Instagram followers, chose to settle in the exclusive Bay Colony community in Fort Lauderdale. This move has generated significant excitement among soccer fans in the area, especially with Inter Miami CF signing Messi for the upcoming season.

Other notable figures on the list include Elon Musk, with 2,818,100 average monthly Google searches, and LeBron James, with 2,782,268 average monthly Google searches. Both individuals have immense followings and continue to make waves in their respective industries.

Interestingly, the study revealed that Taylor Swift was the most Googled celebrity in 49 states across the country, highlighting her immense popularity nationwide. The only exception was Mississippi, where LeBron James took the top spot.

Prominent Floridians such as Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bella Thorne, Jason Derulo, Pitbull, and Josh Gad also made the list of famous individuals from South Florida. Grande, originally from Boca Raton, now resides in Los Angeles, but her roots in Florida remain significant.

In conclusion, the Authority Hacker study offers fascinating insights into the influence and popularity of celebrities in Florida. Taylor Swift reigns supreme in the state, with Lionel Messi and others also making a significant impact. These individuals captivate audiences globally and have cemented their status as cultural icons.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who is the most influential celebrity in Florida?

According to a study Authority Hacker, Taylor Swift is the most influential celebrity in Florida. She holds the top spot in terms of average monthly Google searches and has a massive following on Instagram.

Where does Lionel Messi live in South Florida?

Lionel Messi bought a luxury home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He resides in the exclusive Bay Colony community, located just five miles away from where Inter Miami CF plays their home games.

Which other celebrities from Florida made the list?

Aside from Taylor Swift and Lionel Messi, other famous Floridians mentioned in the study include Ariana Grande, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bella Thorne, Jason Derulo, Pitbull, and Josh Gad. These individuals have all left their mark on the entertainment industry.