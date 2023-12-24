Florida Man Claims Rockstar Games Stole His Likeness for GTA VI Character

A TikTok user known as “Florida Joker” has made an interesting claim regarding the latest trailer for the highly anticipated GTA VI game. Lawrence Sullivan, the self-proclaimed Florida Joker, took to social media to point out the similarities between himself and a character in the game’s trailer. His video shows an image of himself in an orange jumpsuit alongside an individual with purple hair and similar face tattoos, stating, “That’s me. That’s the person that they got inspiration from.”

Sullivan didn’t stop at just pointing out the resemblance, though. He has demanded compensation from Rockstar Games, the developer of the Grand Theft Auto series. In his latest TikTok video, he addressed the online discussion surrounding his claims and escalated the situation, demanding that the company either engage in a discussion with him or pay him “like a mil or two.”

Opinions on the matter have been divided among social media users. Some believe that Rockstar Games should pay Sullivan for using his likeness, while others argue that the character’s design was altered enough to avoid any legal issues. One user suggested that the company should at least give Sullivan a significant sum as a form of recognition.

Rockstar Games has yet to respond to these claims, and it remains to be seen whether they will acknowledge Sullivan’s demands or take any action to address the situation.

It’s worth noting that claims of video game developers using real-life individuals as inspiration for characters are not unheard of. Sometimes, these claims lead to legal battles and settlements, while other times they are dismissed as baseless allegations. The outcome of this particular case will likely depend on the strength of Sullivan’s evidence and legal argument.

As the controversy surrounding the alleged likeness continues to unfold, both fans and legal experts are eagerly waiting to see how Rockstar Games will respond to this unexpected twist in the GTA VI story.