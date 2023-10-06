Florida Gators Set to Take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Home

The Florida Gators will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida has a strong track record against Vanderbilt, having won seven out of their last eight matchups since November 2015.

The Gators are coming off a disappointing 33-14 loss to Kentucky last week, marking their third consecutive loss to the Wildcats. Despite the defeat, Florida had standout performances from quarterback Graham Mertz and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. Mertz threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns, while Pearsall racked up 62 receiving yards.

On the other hand, Vanderbilt is also on a rough streak, with four consecutive losses, including a 38-21 defeat against Missouri. Quarterback Ken Seals had a solid game, throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns, as well as rushing for a touchdown. Wide receiver Will Sheppard also contributed with 98 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from their recent losses and improve their season records. Florida is currently 3-2, while Vanderbilt sits at 2-4. The experts predict that Florida will come out on top with an 18-point margin of victory.

In their previous encounter last November, Vanderbilt emerged victorious with a 31-24 win over Florida. The Gators will be aiming to reverse their fortunes at home this time around.

According to the latest college football odds, Florida is heavily favored with an 18.5-point spread, and the over/under is set at 52 points. SportsLine’s advanced computer model offers predictions for all college football games, including this one.

Sources:

– Series History: Sports Reference (sports-reference.com)