Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Possession and Transmission of Child Sex Abuse Material

A sheriff’s deputy in Florida has been arrested after investigators discovered that he had posted several videos on his Snapchat account that showed young children engaging in sexual acts. Blake Gruny, an eight-year veteran of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, allegedly uploaded videos that included a young girl masturbating, undressing, and performing oral sex on a grown man.

The disturbing videos were reportedly shared on a Snapchat account that had Gruny’s personal information. One video even featured a young girl saying explicit words indicating her desire for sexual activity. It is believed that Gruny sent these videos to another user with a message implying a sexual interest.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to the existence of these abusive materials, leading to an investigation. Approximately two weeks later, Gruny was arrested and subsequently fired from his position in the sheriff’s office.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office expressed its commitment to protecting children from exploitation, stating that offenders would be held accountable regardless of their occupation or status. Gruny has been charged with six counts of possession of child sex abuse material and six counts of transmission of child sex abuse material.

This case highlights the importance of vigilance and collaboration in combating child exploitation. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children played a crucial role in identifying and reporting the abusive content. The swift response from law enforcement authorities led to the apprehension of the offender and ensured the safety of the victimized children.

Sources:

– Fox 35 Orlando

– St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office