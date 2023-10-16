Florida Deputy Arrested for Possession and Transmission of Child Sex Abuse Material

A Florida deputy has been fired and arrested after authorities discovered several videos of children engaging in sexual acts on his Snapchat account. Blake Gruny, a former member of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, has been charged with possession and transmission of child sex abuse material, as well as unlawful use of a two-way communication device. The arrest came after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the upload of child sex abuse material to an electronic service provider.

The investigation revealed that Gruny had several videos on his Snapchat account depicting young children engaged in sexual acts. One video allegedly included a juvenile female undressing, masturbating, and performing oral sex on an adult male. Shockingly, one of the girls in the video said, “I’m twelve years old and I want you to (expletive) me.”

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office emphasized their commitment to protecting children from exploitation, stating that offenders will be held accountable regardless of their occupation or status.

The investigation into Gruny is ongoing, and more evidence is still being examined. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to ensure that justice is served and to protect the well-being of all children in their community.

Title: Florida Deputy Arrested for Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material on Snapchat

Sources:

– St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

– National Center for Missing and Exploited Children