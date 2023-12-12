Florida Rejects Federal Funding for Carbon Reduction Program

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue has declined $320 million in federal funding aimed at reducing tailpipe emissions, citing concerns over federal overreach. The decision comes as the state government argues that federal transportation officials are exceeding their authority in implementing the program.

In a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Perdue stated that the law does not explicitly allow for federally-induced mandates on states to track or achieve specific reductions in carbon dioxide emissions. The federal Carbon Reduction Program, a five-year, $6.4 billion initiative focused on combating climate change, was authorized under the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Perdue criticized the U.S. Department of Transportation for failing to publish or provide guidance on the certification process for state transportation emissions reductions. He emphasized that the Florida Department of Transportation’s priorities lie in building roads and bridges, rather than reducing carbon emissions.

Despite Florida’s rejection of federal funding, the White House recently announced a finalized performance measure for state transportation agencies to track transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions and establish reduction targets. However, the measure does not impose penalties for missing the targets. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg highlighted the importance of providing states with the necessary resources and flexibility to address their unique climate challenges.

Environmental advocates, such as Ali DySard from the Environmental Defense Fund’s Florida Office, expressed disappointment with Perdue’s decision. They argued that Florida residents would miss out on significant financial benefits and cost-saving opportunities, impacting areas such as schools and municipal fleets. Furthermore, the decision could impede initiatives related to port electrification, funding for non-motorized trails, and infrastructure enhancement for commercial trucking.

While Florida rejects federal funding for carbon reduction, the state has plans to invest in other sustainable transportation projects. These include allocating up to $46 million to construct truck-parking areas with commercial vehicle charging stations and $200 million for expanding the SUN Trails system. The state government is also considering legislation that would require electric-vehicle owners to pay a yearly registration fee to compensate for lost gas-tax revenue.

This decision Secretary Perdue comes on the heels of Governor Ron DeSantis vetoing $30 million in funding intended to improve energy efficiency in buildings. Perdue highlighted Florida’s clean air record, boasting that the state has met or surpassed all benchmarks set the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

While opinions on Florida’s rejection of federal funding may be divided, it is clear that the state’s transportation priorities lie in different areas than carbon reduction initiatives. As the nation continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, finding a balance between environmental concerns and economic development will remain a complex endeavor.