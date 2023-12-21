Florida Considers New Legislation to Regulate Left Lane Use on Highways

A new bill has been approved the House Transportation & Modal Subcommittee in Florida, aiming to restrict drivers from cruising in the left lanes of highways. This proposal would apply to highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and speed limits of 65 mph or higher.

The bill’s sponsor, Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, highlighted the frustration experienced many drivers on major highways caused those impeding the flow of traffic in the left lane. She emphasized the danger this creates, leading to traffic flow disruptions, unpredictability, and increased chances of accidents.

If passed, the bill would introduce non-criminal fines of up to $158 for using the left lane, unless drivers are actively trying to pass other vehicles. However, there would be exceptions for situations where motorists are directed to use specific lanes or need to navigate around obstructions.

This legislation has gained significant support, with a unanimous vote in the subcommittee. Senator Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, has filed an identical Senate bill (SB 258) for consideration during the upcoming 2024 legislative session, which is set to begin on January 9.

Similar bills were introduced in the 2023 session but did not pass. This renewed effort reflects a growing recognition of the need to address the issue of left lane misuse on Florida’s highways, improving traffic flow and overall safety.

With the potential for stricter regulations on left lane usage, drivers in Florida may need to be more mindful of their lane choices and prioritize maintaining traffic flow. The proposed legislation aims to promote safer highways and reduce congestion discouraging unnecessary camping in the left lane.