Contractors Arrested for Deliberately Damaging Roofs in Insurance Fraud Scheme

Summary: Several contractors in Florida and Georgia have been arrested for their involvement in fraudulent schemes to deliberately damage roofs in order to qualify for insurance claims. In Florida, four individuals associated with Castle Roofing Co. were taken into custody for causing damage to homeowners’ roofs and filing fraudulent insurance claims with Citizens Property Insurance Co. Additionally, Ricky Lynn McGraw, owner of South Florida Restoration Services, was arrested on charges of grand theft and insurance fraud. McGraw, who has filed numerous lawsuits against property insurers in the past, was accused of intentionally concealing information and inflating the cost of roof replacements. In Georgia, roofing company owner Thomas Bouhan was charged with accepting insurance claims payments but failing to perform the roof work for multiple homeowners.

Florida Contractors Arrested for Insurance Fraud

Authorities in Florida have announced the arrest of four individuals associated with Castle Roofing Co. for their involvement in a fraudulent scheme to deliberately damage roofs and file fraudulent insurance claims with Citizens Property Insurance Co. The individuals, including former vice president Paul Vautour, were taken into custody in Pasco and Pinellas counties. They face charges of grand theft, criminal use of personal identification information, and insurance fraud. Castle Roofing representatives systematically caused damage to homeowners’ roofs, prompting insurance claims. The investigation found evidence of manipulation of roof coverings and video footage of Castle workers causing damage that was later claimed as wind damage. Citizens CEO Tim Cerio emphasized that fraud drives insurance rates up and harms all policyholders, and the company is committed to assisting with the investigation and prosecution of unscrupulous contractors.

Florida Contractor Arrested for Inflating Roof Replacement Costs

Ricky Lynn McGraw, owner of South Florida Restoration Services, was arrested in Fort Myers on charges of grand theft and insurance fraud. McGraw, who has filed numerous lawsuits against property insurers, was accused of deliberately concealing information and inflating the cost of roof replacements. In a dispute with Tower Hill Prime Insurance Co., it was found that McGraw had subcontracted with a roofing company that charged significantly less than the estimate submitted to the insurance company. Despite a judge’s order ruling against McGraw, he plans to appeal the decision. The investigation into McGraw’s activities also includes his brother, Matthew McGraw, a public claims adjuster, who allegedly colluded with a roof company to inflate replacement costs.

Georgia Roofing Contractor Charged with Failure to Perform Roof Work

In the Atlanta metro area, roofing company owner Thomas Bouhan was arrested on charges of accepting insurance claims payments but failing to perform the roof work for several homeowners. Bouhan allegedly accepted insurance checks ranging from $13,000 to $19,000 but did not replace or repair the roofs as promised. One homeowner stated that Bouhan had offered a free roof inspection and claimed hail damage, leading to an insurance payment of $13,000. While Bouhan completed at least one roof after being warned investigators, he did not provide a refund to another homeowner. The roofing company has multiple lawsuits, criminal investigations, and consumer complaints pending against it. Bouhan stated that he never intended to take anyone’s money and plans to refund at least one homeowner who paid him more than a year ago.