Attorney General Takes Legal Action Against Solar Companies in Florida

In recent developments, the Attorney General’s Office in Florida has initiated legal action against two solar companies, Vision Solar and SetUp My Solar. These lawsuits follow the earlier legal action taken against Tampa-based MC Solar for similar allegations. The consumer concerns raised against Vision Solar and MC Solar were previously brought to light in investigations conducted Better Call Behnken.

The Attorney General accuses Vision Solar of deceiving hundreds of consumers making promises about solar-energy benefits and fast project completion timelines that were not fulfilled. Instead, consumers experienced extensive delays, damage, and broken promises. Vision Solar is also accused of misleading customers about the installation process and incentives, resulting in unexpected fines and liens for the consumers.

SetUp My Solar, also known as 320 Solar, and its owners, face allegations of using high-pressure sales tactics and misrepresenting possible savings, equipment quality, and potential tax rebates to customers. Consumers reported incomplete installations, failed inspections, and damage to their homes. Additionally, the defendants are accused of bundling solar equipment with other items without the appropriate licenses and permits.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office aims to permanently stop these companies from making misleading claims or engaging in deceptive business practices related to solar panel systems. They also seek to provide refunds and other forms of relief to affected consumers.

Efforts to reach out to the companies for their response have been unsuccessful. While it remains uncertain whether the companies are still operating, online reports suggest that all three companies are currently closed.

As these legal actions progress, the Attorney General reminds Floridians to conduct thorough research before entering into solar agreements, avoiding high-pressure sales tactics, and carefully reviewing contract details. The office is committed to taking action against solar companies involved in deceptive practices to protect consumers in the Sunshine State.