Jacksonville Woman Dies in Accidental Shooting While Recording TikTok Videos

A tragic accident occurred in May when a 19-year-old woman, Aniyah Womack, was accidentally shot in the stomach while recording TikTok videos with a 20-year-old woman in Jacksonville, Florida. The suspect, Mariah Clayton, was using a rifle as a prop during the recording. Womack was dropped off at a local hospital after being shot and tragically passed away a few hours later. Her family patiently waited for answers for 135 days before Clayton was identified as a suspect and arrested on a manslaughter charge just last week.

According to Clayton’s arrest warrant, she and Womack were allegedly filming TikTok videos in a bathroom late at night. Clayton was holding an “all-black rifle” while Womack filmed her popping out of the shower with the gun. A witness stated that a man entered the room and attempted to take the gun away, as he believed they shouldn’t be playing with it. As he reached for the rifle, it discharged, fatally shooting Womack.

Investigators concluded that Clayton was in possession of the rifle at the time of the incident and had been handling it inappropriately. Despite being warned not to play with the weapon, she disregarded the safety precautions, resulting in Womack’s untimely death. Clayton is currently being held on a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in court at the end of the month.

The Womack family, devastated their loss, is seeking justice. They want the incident to be handled correctly and hope that justice will be served not only for Aniyah Womack but for others who have lost their lives in similar circumstances. They encourage families to continue fighting for justice and to build a support system within their communities.

Aniyah Womack’s smile and vibrant personality will be sorely missed her family and friends. This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible handling of firearms and the potential dangers that can arise from negligence.

