Discover the Heartwarming Musical Journey of Flora and Son on Apple TV Plus

Experience the delightful combination of music, comedy, and drama with the heartwarming film Flora and Son, written and directed the talented John Carney. This musical masterpiece follows the story of Flora, a dedicated single mother residing in Dublin, and her wayward adolescent son, Max. Their journey together takes an unexpected turn when Flora’s efforts to keep him out of trouble lead to the discovery of a beat-up acoustic guitar, a washed-up LA musician, and the harmony that brings this strained family closer than ever before.

Can I watch Flora and Son via streaming?

Yes, you can watch Flora and Son right now on Apple TV Plus, one of the leading streaming services. Immerse yourself in the compelling narrative and captivating performances from the comfort of your own home.

By subscribing to Apple TV Plus, you not only get to enjoy Flora and Son but also a wide array of other exciting shows. From the beloved drama series The Morning Show to the critically acclaimed comedy Dickenson, there is something for everyone. Embark on a joyous adventure with Ghostwriter or learn from the compelling story of The Elephant Queen. The possibilities are endless.

How to Watch Flora and Son on Apple TV Plus

If you’re ready to embark on Flora and Son’s enchanting journey, follow these simple steps to watch it on Apple TV Plus:

Open the Apple TV app on your chosen device. Select the Apple TV Plus Originals tab. Click on ‘Sign In’ and then ‘Start Free Trial’ if you don’t already have an Apple TV Plus subscription. Sign in using your Apple ID and password. If you don’t have one, you can easily create a new Apple ID. Confirm your billing and payment information.

FAQs

1. Can I avail any discounts or promotions on Apple TV Plus?

Yes, Apple TV Plus offers discounts and promotions for eligible devices.

2. Can I share my Apple TV Plus subscription with my family?

Absolutely! You can add up to five family members to your Apple TV Plus subscription, allowing them to enjoy the content with you.

The synopsis of Flora and Son captures the essence of this heartwarming film: “A single mom at war with her son is trying to find a hobby for him. One day, she rescues a guitar from a dumpster.” Immerse yourself in this touching tale filled with music, love, and the power of family bonds. Stream Flora and Son on Apple TV Plus today and embark on an unforgettable musical journey.

(Note: The availability of streaming services mentioned above may be subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.)