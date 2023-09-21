Shaw Industries Group to Shift Residential Carpet Manufacturing Operations, Resulting in Job Losses

Shaw Industries Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has announced its plans to relocate its residential carpet manufacturing operations from Santa Fe Springs to northwest Georgia. This decision will lead to the elimination of 291 jobs in Santa Fe Springs and the closure of a plant in Yuma, Arizona, affecting 249 jobs. The company stated that it will gradually scale back work at the affected facilities and cease operations the first quarter of 2024.

Scott Sandlin, the executive vice president of Shaw Industries Group’s residential division, emphasized that these adjustments are necessary for the company’s long-term success. While Shaw did not specifically mention wages as a contributing factor in the move, data from Indeed.com reveals that pay levels in Georgia are significantly lower than those in California. For instance, a forklift operator in Santa Fe Springs earns an average hourly wage of $20.20, while their counterpart in Dalton, Georgia, earns an average of $15.62 per hour. Moreover, Georgia’s minimum wage of $7.25 is less than half of California’s current base wage of $15.50, which is set to increase to $16 per hour in early 2022.

Shaw has assured the workers at the Santa Fe Springs facility that they will have employment opportunities at the company’s regional distribution center in Cypress, located approximately 11 miles away. The Cypress facility currently employs around 170 workers. Additionally, Shaw plans to collaborate with the California Labor & Workforce Development Agency to assist the displaced employees in finding alternative employment.

Shaw Industries Group, which generates over $7 billion in annual revenue, supplies carpeting, hardwood flooring, tile, stone flooring, and synthetic turf to residential and commercial markets worldwide. The company has previously invested significant amounts to expand and upgrade its manufacturing facilities in Alabama and South Carolina, resulting in job creation. However, this recent decision to relocate its operations highlights the challenges and changes faced the manufacturing industry in response to various factors, including wages and operational costs.

Sources:

– Shaw Industries Group is shifting its residential carpet manufacturing operations in Santa Fe Springs to northwest Georgia in a move that will eliminate 291 local jobs.

– Southern California unemployment jumps to 19-month high.

– Boeing relocating 250 C-17 jobs out of Long Beach and California.

– Data from Indeed.com.

– California Labor & Workforce Development Agency.