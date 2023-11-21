Flipboard Commits to Decentralized Social Web to Promote Trusted Journalism

Flipboard, the popular social magazine app, is making a significant shift towards decentralized social media. In a recent announcement, the company confirmed that it will suspend its activity on Twitter/X and focus more on the decentralized social web, particularly platforms like Mastodon. This move is part of Flipboard’s commitment to align its social presence with platforms that share its values of advancing trusted journalism, expert voices, and quality information.

The decision to move away from Twitter/X came as Flipboard expressed concerns about the platform’s rollback of moderation policies, resulting in harmful rhetoric, hate speech, false narratives, and disinformation. These changes contradicted Flipboard’s core values and prompted the exploration of decentralized social media alternatives that prioritize the dissemination of accurate and reliable information.

To strengthen its engagement in the decentralized social web, Flipboard has not only shifted its Twitter integration to platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky but has also established its own Mastodon server. The company is actively collaborating with the community and committed to curating the fediverse improving news and discovery on Mastodon through editorial “desks.”

To further delve into the world of the fediverse, Flipboard CEO Mike McCue has launched a new podcast called “Dot Social.” The podcast aims to explore the societal, cultural, and technical aspects of decentralized social media, featuring notable guests such as Techdirt founder Mike Masnick, Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker, and Wired co-founder John Battelle.

By embracing decentralized social media, Flipboard joins a growing number of tech companies looking to connect with the fediverse. As the company draws from its experience in curating the web, it aims to leverage its position to support the emergence of a sustainable business model for the decentralized social web.

FAQ

Q: Why is Flipboard shifting its focus to the decentralized social web?

A: Flipboard believes that aligning with platforms that prioritize trusted journalism, expert voices, and quality information is essential. By migrating to decentralized social media, Flipboard aims to promote these values more effectively.

Q: What concerns influenced Flipboard’s decision to move away from Twitter/X?

A: Flipboard cited Twitter/X’s rollback of moderation policies, which led to a rise in harmful rhetoric, hate speech, false narratives, and disinformation. These changes conflicted with Flipboard’s commitment to reliable and accurate information dissemination.

Q: What steps is Flipboard taking to engage in the decentralized social web?

A: Flipboard has shifted its Twitter integration to Mastodon and other platforms within the fediverse. The company has also established its own Mastodon server and is actively curating content to improve news and discovery on Mastodon through editorial “desks.”

Q: Who is involved in Flipboard’s podcast, “Dot Social”?

A: The podcast features guests such as Techdirt founder Mike Masnick, Mozilla CEO Mitchell Baker, Wired co-founder John Battelle, and other experts who will explore the societal, cultural, and technical aspects of decentralized social media.

Q: Are other tech companies also embracing decentralized social media?

A: Yes, other tech companies like Medium, Automattic, and Mozilla are also embracing platforms like Mastodon and supporting the decentralized social networking future.