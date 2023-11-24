Flipboard Shifts Focus to Mastodon and Other Social Platforms, Ending Presence on Twitter

Flipboard, the popular content curation platform, has recently announced that it will no longer actively engage with Twitter, instead shifting its focus to Mastodon and other open social platforms. The decision comes as a response to Twitter’s more relaxed moderation policies under Elon Musk’s leadership, which have inadvertently led to an increase in hate speech and misinformation on the platform.

In a Medium post released on Tuesday, Flipboard expressed its concerns regarding Twitter’s moderation policies that have allowed harmful rhetoric and false narratives to propagate. As a company that values user safety and healthy online environments, Flipboard has decided to invest in alternative platforms that align with its core values.

The move also reflects Flipboard’s commitment to federated social media services. Over the past few months, multiple companies, including Mozilla, Tumblr, and Medium, have adopted the ActivityPub protocol to integrate with federated platforms. Flipboard has joined this group, aiming to leverage the power of federated networks to provide a safer and more engaging user experience.

As Flipboard makes this pivot, their partnership with Twitter has weakened. In April, Twitter discontinued its free API, effectively breaking the sharing function that Flipboard relied on to publish content. Instead, Twitter encouraged companies to join its paid API tier, which can cost as much as $42,000 per month for an Enterprise plan.

To support its new direction, Flipboard has also launched its own podcast, Dot Social, which will delve into the open social web. The inaugural episode features a conversation between Flipboard CEO Mike McCue and Techdirt founder Mike Masnick.

