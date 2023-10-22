Engaging Audiences Through Social Media in Racheal Ofori’s Play at Alphabetti Theatre

In the past decade, Alphabetti theatre in Newcastle has made a name for itself as a small studio theatre that aims to engage new and diverse audiences. Recently, its former artistic director, Ali Pritchard, stepped down after successfully establishing the venue. Alphabetti has produced and hosted numerous performances, all while promoting a pay-what-you-feel policy.

One such performance is a new play Racheal Ofori called Flip!. Set in the modern world of social media, the play tells an old-fashioned story about friendship tested the allure of fame and fortune. The protagonists, Carleen and Crystal, are young black women in their mid-20s. They host a video series on a social media platform called “WePipe”, where they discuss sensitive topics while facing the challenge of building their online presence.

As Carleen and Crystal navigate their way through online engagements, confrontations, and cancellations, they encounter a new platform called Flip!. This platform promises wealth in exchange for access to users’ unique digital identities, which will be used to generate income through artificial intelligence. It’s a tempting offer with potentially grave consequences.

Racheal Ofori’s script for Flip! is vibrant and satirical, with a multitude of ideas. However, the demanding nature of the script means that the two performers, Leah St Luce and Jadesola Odunjo, have their work cut out for them. Surtitles are used to indicate different voices, which proves invaluable in aiding the audience’s understanding.

Directed Emily Aboud, with movement Aline David, Flip! is a joy to watch. The play is currently showing at Alphabetti theatre in Newcastle until October 28th, and will continue to tour until November 25th.

Sources: None