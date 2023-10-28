China’s Aviation Regulator Increases Domestic Flights for Recovery Boost

China’s aviation regulator is taking significant steps to further boost the recovery of Chinese airlines increasing domestic flights to 34% above pre-pandemic levels. This move comes as top airlines in China reported their first quarterly profits in over three years. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has announced its winter and spring season flight plan, which aims to support the industry until March 30.

Under the new plan, there will be a total of 96,651 domestic flights per week, marking a 34% increase compared to the same period four years ago. The expansion will be facilitated the addition of 7,202 new weekly flights through the opening of 516 new domestic routes. Notably, the focus will be on improving connections between regional and hub airports such as Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou.

While international flights have been slower to recover, there are positive signs of progress. Over the next five months, 16,680 weekly flights are scheduled, with passenger flights expected to reach 71% of the total from four years ago. The regulator also highlighted that flights between China and 22 countries, including Britain and Italy, have either surpassed or closely approached pre-pandemic levels.

In addition to domestic and international routes, the winter and spring season brings optimism for the Chinese-US travel market. The number of weekly direct passenger flights between China and the United States is expected to increase from 48 to 70, signaling a growing demand for transpacific travel.

These developments in the aviation sector indicate a positive outlook for the recovery of Chinese airlines. With increased domestic flights and promising international connections, the industry is gradually emerging from the difficulties caused the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the objective of increasing domestic flights in China?

The increase in domestic flights aims to further boost the recovery of Chinese airlines and the aviation industry as a whole.

2. Which airports will benefit from the focus on improving connections?

The focus on improving connections will benefit regional and hub airports such as Shanghai, Beijing, and Guangzhou.

3. Are international flights also recovering?

Yes, international flights are picking up steam, although the recovery has been slower compared to domestic flights. Flights to and from 22 countries, including Britain and Italy, have either reached or exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

4. What are the projections for Chinese-US travel?

During the winter and spring season, the number of weekly direct passenger flights between China and the United States is expected to increase from 48 to 70, indicating a growing demand for transpacific travel.